Azerbaijani fighter joins iconic UFC reality show

Azerbaijani mixed martial artist Magomedali Osmanli has been confirmed as a participant in season 34 of The Ultimate Fighter, one of the most recognised pathways into the world’s leading MMA promotion, the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the new season will premiere on June 14 on Paramount+, with teams coached by UFC Hall of Famers Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping.

The show will follow its traditional format, with fighters living and training together while competing in an elimination bracket for UFC contracts. The competition will be held across two divisions: men’s bantamweight (61.2 kg) and women’s strawweight (52.2 kg), with one winner in each category earning a deal with the promotion.

Over the years, The Ultimate Fighter has launched the careers of several major names in MMA, including Kamaru Usman and Tony Ferguson, underlining the significance of the platform.

For Osmanli, the opportunity carries particular importance. Competing in the bantamweight division, he holds a professional record listed as 11-1 or 12-1 across different databases and has previously fought in UAE Warriors, where he established himself as one of the region’s promising prospects.

Based on available records, Osmanli is believed to be the first Azerbaijani fighter in the history of The Ultimate Fighter, marking a notable milestone for the country’s MMA scene.

His participation also follows recent reports suggesting he had travelled to the United States to sign with the UFC, with his involvement in the show now clarifying the next step in his career.

The full list of participants includes fighters from across the globe, reflecting the international nature of the competition and the level of talent involved.

For Osmanli, the show offers a major opportunity not only to secure a UFC contract but also to showcase his abilities on a global stage, work alongside elite coaches and test himself both physically and mentally.

A strong run in the tournament — or even victory — could represent one of the most significant breakthroughs for Azerbaijani MMA in recent years.