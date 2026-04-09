Undefeated Turkish fighter set for UFC bout in Baku

Undefeated Turkish UFC fighter of Chechen origin Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev is set to fight in Baku against Julius Walker.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the information was revealed by insider Marcel Dorff.

News of the bout emerged shortly after Yakhyaev secured a first-round submission victory over Brendson Ribeiro, maintaining his unbeaten record. Following the win, Yakhyaev stated that he is aiming to earn a title shot as soon as possible.

Looking at the potential matchups shaping up for the Baku event, several fights have already been linked to the card. These include Sharabutdin Magomedov (Shara Bullet) vs Michel Pereira, Ikram Aliskerov vs Brunno Ferreira, Asu Almabayev vs Charles Johnson, Nursulton Ruziboev vs Andrey Pulyaev, as well as a possible bout between Ismail Naurdiev and Marvin Vettori, which has yet to be officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear which Azerbaijani UFC fighters will compete at the home event. Rafael Fiziev suffered a technical knockout defeat to Brazilian fighter Mauricio Ruffy on January 31, but in early April he received a challenge from Fares Ziam and responded, increasing speculation about a potential fight in Baku. Ziam himself defeated another Azerbaijani fighter, Nazim Sadykhov, on December 6, 2025. Sadykhov recently withdrew from a tournament due to injury.

As for Tofiq Musayev, he defeated Ignacio Bahamondes by unanimous decision at the end of March, earning Fight of the Night honours. He later revealed that he had fought with a broken hand and is now recovering. As a result, the Baku card is becoming increasingly intriguing, although the main Azerbaijani storyline remains unresolved.