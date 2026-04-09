Dana White outlines only scenario that could pause UFC White House event

UFC president says lightning is the sole factor that could interrupt historic Washington card

UFC president Dana White has revealed the only circumstance under which the organisation’s upcoming event at the White House could be temporarily suspended, Idman.Biz reports.

White made it clear that the promotion is prepared to go ahead with the tournament regardless of weather conditions, emphasising that neither rain nor snow would affect the schedule.

According to White, the only factor that could force a pause in proceedings is lightning. Speaking during a stream on the YouTube channel of Adin Ross, he explained that in such a case, the fights would be halted temporarily before resuming once conditions are safe.

The event, scheduled for June 14 in Washington, is expected to be one of the most unusual venues in UFC history, underlining the promotion’s continued push to expand its global reach and deliver unique experiences for fans. The potential outdoor setting has raised questions about logistics and safety, making White’s clarification particularly relevant.

With growing interest around the card, the UFC is positioning the event as a landmark moment, blending sport and spectacle in one of the most recognisable locations in the United States.