13 April 2026
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Donald Trump asked Dana White to make late change to White House UFC card

MMA
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13 April 2026 09:29
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Donald Trump asked Dana White to make late change to White House UFC card

Last-minute request from US president led to addition of Derrick Lewis bout at UFC 327

UFC president Dana White has explained how a new heavyweight bout between Josh Hokit and Derrick Lewis was added to the White House card at the last minute, following a direct request from Donald Trump, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking after UFC 327, White admitted he had no initial plans to expand the fight card. However, the situation changed dramatically shortly before the event.

"An hour before the show, the president said to me: ‘Why isn’t Derrick Lewis on the White House card?’ I told him I’d be back in five minutes," White said at the post-fight press conference. "I asked matchmaker Mick Maynard to find an opponent. Then Hokit had just fought, and I grabbed Mick and told him to go make the deal."

The late addition came on the back of Hokit’s impressive performance earlier that night. The 28-year-old extended his unbeaten record to 9-0 with a dominant victory over Curtis Blaydes, earning Fight of the Night honours and instantly boosting his profile.

The unusual circumstances underline the unique nature of the White House event, staged as part of celebrations marking 250 years of US independence. It also highlights Lewis’s continued drawing power and the UFC’s willingness to adapt on short notice for high-profile showcases.

Tags: UFC, Dana White, Derrick Lewis, Josh Hokit, Donald Trump, MMA

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