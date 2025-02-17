Azerbaijani 'Tank' secures another early victory - VIDEO

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Turaj Aliyev, known by his nickname 'Tank', has secured another dominant win in his latest bout.

Aliyev faced Georgian fighter Badri Potsverashvili as part of the Georgian Fighting Championship (GFC), Idman.biz reports.

The 19-year-old Azerbaijani fighter ended the match in the first round with a submission via armbar, marking his second impressive win in the GFC promotion.

Aliyev’s MMA record includes 5 victories in total and all wins secured via early stoppages.

Aliyev continues to build his reputation as a rising talent in the MMA world, showcasing his strength and technical ability.

