16 February 2025
EN

Sadikhov TKOs Bonfim in Round 1 - VIDEO

MMA
News
16 February 2025 11:00
35
UFC Fight Night tournament was held in Las Vegas.

Azerbaijani mixed martial artist Nazim Sadikhov also performed in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

The opponent of our compatriot living in United States was Brazilian Ismael Bonfim.

The winner was determined after the first round of the fight held in Nevada.

Sadikhov defeated Bonfim by technical knockout. The fight was stopped during the break after the first round due to an injury to the opponent's eye. It was determined that he had lost vision in his right eye. As a result, the Brazilian was declared the loser by technical knockout.

Sadikhov has won 10 of his 12 fights so far, lost 1, and drew 1.

Idman.biz

