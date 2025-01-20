Tofig Musayev to fight in new league - PHOTO

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Tofig Musayev has revealed he will be competing in a new league.

The 35-year-old athlete shared the news on social media, stating that he will now fight in the Global Fight League, Idman.biz reports.

In his post, Musayev confidently declared, "New journey, same goal," expressing his determination for his next phase in professional MMA.

Previously, Musayev fought under the Rizin banner, with his last bout in Japan resulting in a defeat to Brazilian competitor Roberto Satoshi.

