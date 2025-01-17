Rafael Fiziev’s UFC return in limbo: What’s next for the Azerbaijani star?

The UFC has been unsuccessfully attempting to find an opponent for Rafael Fiziev, ranked 11th in the lightweight division, for the past six months.

The Azerbaijani mixed martial artist finds himself in a challenging situation, Idman.biz reports.

Although several offers have been made, the dates for his next fights remain unclear.

"I’m training hard and eagerly waiting to step back into the octagon, but it’s been a long time," Fiziev stated.

A month ago, Fiziev responded to a challenge from Guram Kutateladze, announcing that his next fight had already been scheduled. He was set to make his return on February 1 at UFC Fight Night 250 in Riyadh. However, the fight was postponed.

Fiziev last fought in September 2023, when he sustained a knee injury in the second round against Mateusz Gamrot, forcing him to withdraw from the bout. Six months prior, the fighter, known as Ataman, suffered a majority decision loss to Justin Gaethje, ending his six-fight winning streak.

Idman.biz