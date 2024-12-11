Georgian fighter Guram Kutateladze challenges Rafael Fiziev to a fight

Georgian MMA fighter Guram Kutateladze has called out Rafael Fiziev for a showdown in the octagon after a long hiatus.

Idman.biz reports that Kutateladze made the challenge via a post on his social media account.

The fighter, who also holds Swedish citizenship, expressed his desire to face Fiziev, stating: "Hi, Rafael. I got informed by management, that Rafael Fziiev doesn not have an opponent and nobody wants to fight him.

Stylistic wise this is the match-up UFC and fight fans love to see. Plus, this can be the fight of the year. February 1st in Saudi Arabia"

For context, 31-year-old Fiziev made his UFC debut in 2019. He holds a record of 6 wins and 3 losses. Although Fiziev has not yet revealed his next opponent, he is continuing his training in Thailand.

Idman.biz