11 December 2024
EN

Georgian fighter Guram Kutateladze challenges Rafael Fiziev to a fight

MMA
News
11 December 2024 11:13
15
Georgian fighter Guram Kutateladze challenges Rafael Fiziev to a fight

Georgian MMA fighter Guram Kutateladze has called out Rafael Fiziev for a showdown in the octagon after a long hiatus.

Idman.biz reports that Kutateladze made the challenge via a post on his social media account.

The fighter, who also holds Swedish citizenship, expressed his desire to face Fiziev, stating: "Hi, Rafael. I got informed by management, that Rafael Fziiev doesn not have an opponent and nobody wants to fight him.

Stylistic wise this is the match-up UFC and fight fans love to see. Plus, this can be the fight of the year. February 1st in Saudi Arabia"

For context, 31-year-old Fiziev made his UFC debut in 2019. He holds a record of 6 wins and 3 losses. Although Fiziev has not yet revealed his next opponent, he is continuing his training in Thailand.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Bonfim favored against Sadykhov in February 15 bout
10 December 17:25
MMA

Bonfim favored against Sadykhov in February 15 bout

The match will be the main event of the UFC Fight Night, which will feature eight exciting bouts
Azerbaijani fighter becomes World Champion - PHOTO - VIDEO
10 December 11:32
MMA

Azerbaijani fighter becomes World Champion - PHOTO - VIDEO

The World Championship in MMA and Grappling has kicked off in Jakarta, Indonesia
Azerbaijan’s national Muay Thai team wins 10 medals at International Competition – PHOTO
9 December 14:51
MMA

Azerbaijan’s national Muay Thai team wins 10 medals at International Competition – PHOTO

The team secured 10 medals: 3 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze
Bahram Rajabzadeh eyes championship fight after two-round victory - VIDEO
9 December 11:00
MMA

Bahram Rajabzadeh eyes championship fight after two-round victory - VIDEO

“Despite having fought so many bouts, I feel fantastic"
Vugar Karamov: "I do not consider myself weaker than anyone" - INTERVIEW
8 December 12:58
MMA

Vugar Karamov: "I do not consider myself weaker than anyone" - INTERVIEW

"I will leave for Japan on December 26"
Knockout in two seconds - VIDEO
7 December 14:05
MMA

Knockout in two seconds - VIDEO

The meeting in the BKFC league was the shortest match in history

Most read

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, "drive a taxi, meet your needs" – INTERVIEW
9 December 18:12
Football

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, "drive a taxi, meet your needs" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Ramil Aliyev, the youngest head coach in the history of the Azerbaijan Premier League
Lithuanian “Baltic Bomber” Genadij Krajevskij dies
9 December 15:26
Boxing

Lithuanian “Baltic Bomber” Genadij Krajevskij dies

During his eight-year professional career, Krajevskij fought 76 bouts, winning only one
Learning volleyball with Alla Hasanova: Future stars in the making – PHOTO
9 December 14:37
Volleyball

Learning volleyball with Alla Hasanova: Future stars in the making – PHOTO

Volleyball remains one of the most beloved sports in the country, and significant efforts are underway to develop future stars
Manchester United said goodbye to its sports director
8 December 14:23
World football

Manchester United said goodbye to its sports director

Manchester United has parted ways with sporting director Dan Ashworth