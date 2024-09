UFC fighter Conor McGregor will not return to the octagon this year.

The athlete himself said this in an interview with the English press, Idman.biz reports.

He announced that he will hold his next fight in UFC in 2025. Conor plans to fight 2 times in this organization next year. It is not clear who will be his opponents.

McGregor did not perform in the octagon after breaking his left leg in his third fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

Idman.biz