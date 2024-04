Azerbaijani fighter Khayal Janiyev's next opponent in MMA has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani fighter will face Russian Alexander Nilov.

The meeting will be held on May 11 in Chelyabinsk at the Urales Arena. This will be Khayal's 21-year-old opponent Nilov's first fight in MMA.

It should be noted that Janiyev fought 3 fights in MMA and won each of them.

Idman.biz