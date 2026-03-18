18 March 2026
EN

UFC fighter undergoes second doping test of 2026

MMA
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18 March 2026 13:53
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UFC fighter undergoes second doping test of 2026

Kazakhstan’s UFC flyweight contender Asu Almabayev has undergone doping control procedures, according to reports in international media, Idman.Biz reports.

The sample was reportedly collected last week, marking Almabayev’s second test of 2026 as part of the organisation’s regular anti-doping programme. The checks come amid increased scrutiny and standard monitoring of fighters competing at the highest level of mixed martial arts.

Almabayev had been scheduled to headline a UFC event in Mexico on March 1 against former champion Brandon Moreno, a bout that could have significantly impacted the division’s title picture. However, the Kazakh fighter was forced to withdraw after suffering a broken arm during training, delaying his return to the octagon.

Currently ranked eighth in the UFC flyweight division, Almabayev has been steadily rising through the ranks and is considered one of the most promising fighters in his category. Outside the cage, he recently shared personal news, announcing that he has become a father for the fifth time.

Despite the setback, Almabayev is expected to resume training once fully recovered, with his next fight likely to play a key role in shaping his future title ambitions.

Idman.Biz
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