4 December 2023
The Azerbaijan Karate Championship has ended

The Azerbaijan Karate Championship held at the Sports and Health Club of the Ministry of Emergencies has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that the last competition day of the year was remembered by the intense struggle of teenagers, young people and adults.

About 50 teams from the regions along with the capital participated in the national championship, which was attended by about 600 athletes.

The winners of the competition were awarded diplomas and medals. AKF Vice President Rahman Hatamov, General Secretary of the Federation Gabil Sayadov and Chairman of the Law and Disciplinary Committee Hamid Mammadov presented the prizes to the athletes.

It should be noted that the athletes who distinguished themselves in the Azerbaijan Championship will be involved in preparations as part of the national team.

