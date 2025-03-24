AKF officially accepted as WKF member

The Azerbaijan Karate Federation (AKF) has been officially accepted as a member of the World Karate Federation (WKF).

According to the press service of the AKF, this is a significant step for the development of karate in Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

The AKF is the only karate federation in the country accredited for adhering to WKF rules. In addition to promoting sports karate, the AKF also supports the development of various karate styles (disciplines) in Azerbaijan by uniting them under a single system.

Idman.biz