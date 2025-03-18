Irina Zaretska returns to action

Three-time world karate champion Irina Zaretska is making her return to the tatami.

The leading athlete of the Azerbaijani national team has resumed training after maternity leave and plans to compete in the third stage of the Karate Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

The tournament will take place in Cairo, Egypt, from April 18-20, with Zaretska’s name already listed among the participants.

The Azerbaijani team will also feature Aminaga Guliyev (60 kg), Nuran Rzazade (67 kg), and Turgut Hasanov (84 kg).

