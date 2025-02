The European Karate Championship for youth, junior, and U21 categories in Bielsko-Biala, Poland, was a memorable event for Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz reports that Anar Allahverdiyev, head coach of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation's youth and junior teams, was presented with a commemorative medal during the competition.

The team won three medals at the European Championship: one silver and two bronze.

Idman.biz