Azerbaijan’s top karate athletes announced – NAMES - PHOTOS

The 29th National Championship for juniors and youth, along with the 32nd Azerbaijan Championship for seniors and para-karate athletes, has concluded at the Sports and Health Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to Idman.biz, the opening ceremony began with a parade of karate athletes, followed by the national anthem of Azerbaijan.

A minute of silence was held to honor National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland.

The President of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, Ulvi Guliyev, highlighted the participation of 50 clubs and athletes from various regions. He expressed confidence in the continued success of Azerbaijani karatekas, envisioning them raising the nation’s flag high in international arenas. He emphasized the significance of such tournaments in promoting karate and identifying promising athletes.

Elnur Mammadov, Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, acknowledged Azerbaijan's global reputation as a sports powerhouse. He applauded the steady development of karate in the country and celebrated the achievements in this sport.

After the ceremonial opening, officials from the Karate Federation, Ministry of Youth and Sports, and National Olympic and Paralympic Committees awarded medals and diplomas to the champions across various categories.

The final day was marked by intense competition among juniors, youth, and senior athletes. Based on the four-day results, the rankings of clubs were as follows:

• 1st Place: Tehsil Republican Sports Center

• 2nd Place: Qaraqaplan SC

• 3rd Place: Qara Brilyant SC

The winners of the championship and tournaments will be integrated into the national team for further training. Below are the notable athletes across categories:

Juniors (14-15 years)

Boys:

52 kg: Vusal Gambarov (Qara Brilyant Sports School)

57 kg: Aliashraf Gafarov (Qaraqaplan Sports School)

63 kg. Saleh Gasimzadeh (Qaragaplan Sports School)

70 kg. Murad Dinç (Jaguar Sports Club)

+70kg. Raul Safaraliyev (Central Karate School)

Kata: Aliksey Lapayev (Arpachay Karate Club)

Girls:

47 kg: Mirana Zeynalova (Qara Brilyant Sports School)

54 kg: Malahat Məmmədova (Qaraqaplan Sports School)

61 kg. Aytac Hajizadeh (Tehsil RSC)

+61 kg. Aliya Mammadova (Ganja AKF)

Kata: Shalala Rustamova (Qaraqaplan Sports School)



Youth (16-17 years)

Boys:

55 kg: Ali Safarov (FHN Sports Health Center)

61 kg: Rauf Imanov (Shotokan Karate-do Public Union)

68 kg. Aladdin Malikov (Tehsil RSC)

76 kg. Aykhan Agamirzayev (Qara Brilyant Sports School)

+76 kg. Monk Azim (Tehsil RSC)

Kata: Salman Salmanov (Central Karate School)



Girls:

48 kg: Sunay Kazimli (Qaraqaplan Sports School)

53 kg: Fatma Hajiyeva (FHN Sports Health Center)

59 kg. Gulay Orujova (Central Karate Club)

66 kg. Jansu Ahmadzada (Qarabag Karate Club)

+66 kg. Ramila Heydarova (Tehsil RSC)

Seniors – 32nd National Championship



Men:

60 kg: Farid Savadov (Tehsil RSC)

67 kg: Huseyn Mammadli (Shotokan Karate-do Public Union)

75 kg. Rashid Suleymanov (Tehsil RSC)

84 kg. Turgut Hasanov (Central Karate School)

+84 kg. Vahid Hasanov (Fudokan Center)

Kata: Roman Heydarov (Arpachay Karate Club)



Women:

50 kg: Fidan Teymurova (Qaraqaplan Sports School)

55 kg: Medina Sadıqova (Qaraqaplan Sports School)

61 kg. Aysu Aliyeva (Karagaplan İK)

68 kg. Aysel Gasimova (Black Brilliant IK)

+68 kg. Fatima Badalova (Ganja AKF)

Kata: Ramila Heydarova (Tehsil RIM)

Para-karate (16+ years)

Men (Visually Impaired, K10): Nihat Mammadzada

Women (Visually Impaired, K10): Emiliya Mitlinova

Men (Wheelchair, K30): Vidadi Khaligov (Parakarate committee)

