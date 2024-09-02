Azerbaijan’s karate fighters prepare for Series A in Salzburg

The Azerbaijani karate team is preparing for the first big tournament of autumn.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani athletes will try their strength in Series A, which will be held in Salzburg, Austria on September 13-15.

6 athletes were included in the national team: Ramil Bakhshaliyev (67 kg), Inci Azizova, Khumar Alibekova (both 50 kg), Suada Karimova (55 kg), Aisu Aliyeva and Renata Arabli (both 67 kg).

More than a thousand karate players from 78 countries will participate in the tournament.

Idman.biz