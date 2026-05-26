26 May 2026
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Azerbaijan karate team return home after European Championship campaign

Karate
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26 May 2026 10:32
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Azerbaijan karate team return home after European Championship campaign

Azerbaijan’s national karate team have returned home following their appearance at the 61st WKF European Championships in Frankfurt.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the athletes were welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by federation officials, coaches, family members and representatives of the sporting community.

During the reception ceremony, the karatekas were thanked for their efforts on the tatami and for representing Azerbaijan with distinction on the international stage.

The European Championships in Frankfurt brought together 586 karatekas from 50 countries, underlining the strength of the competition and the scale of Azerbaijan’s achievement.

The standout result came from Madina Sadigova, who won gold in the women’s under-55kg category. Her success made her the first Azerbaijani female karateka to become a senior European champion under the auspices of the WKF.

Irina Zaretska also reached the podium, claiming bronze in the women’s under-68kg category.

Azerbaijan added further medals in para-karate, where Vidadi Khaligov, Farrukh Gaybaliyev and Aysel Ahmadli all won bronze.

The women’s kumite team also secured third place in the team event. Azerbaijan were represented by Madina Sadigova, Irina Zaretska, Gulay Orujova and Aysu Aliyeva.

In the overall team standings, Azerbaijan finished sixth in Europe.

Idman.Biz
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