2 May 2026
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“After the victory, my friends were waiting for me in Sumgait” - Hikmat Aghayev’s statement to İDMAN.BİZ - VIDEO

Karate
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2 May 2026 16:59
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“After the victory, my friends were waiting for me in Sumgait” - Hikmat Aghayev’s statement to İDMAN.BİZ - VIDEO

At the World Shotokan Karate Championship among athletes with hearing impairments held in Istanbul, Azerbaijani Deaflympian Hikmat Aghayev won the gold medal in the 75 kg weight category.

The world champion told Idman.biz how he was welcomed after his victory:

“My friends were waiting for me in my hometown, Sumgait, and they organized a wonderful welcome. They were sincerely happy that I had won in Istanbul and raised the Azerbaijani flag. When my parents saw my gold medal, they felt immense pride, because this is my greatest achievement. My family has supported me since the very first day I started karate. I would also like to express special thanks to my coaches for this result,” said Aghayev.

Idman.Biz
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