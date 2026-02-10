Legless fighter set to face 110kg opponent in Karate Combat bout - VIDEO

An unusual and much-discussed contest is set to take place on Friday, 13 February, as Karate Combat stages one of the most unconventional fights in its history.

According to İdman.Biz, Walter Walker will take on Zion Clark, who is officially recognised as the world’s fastest man on two hands. The match-up has already attracted widespread attention across the combat sports community.

Clark, who was born without legs, has built a remarkable career in fighting and has won around half of his professional bouts. He holds a 1–0 record in mixed martial arts, but this contest represents a significant challenge due to the stark difference in size and weight between the two fighters.

Clark weighs approximately 50kg, while Walker is reported to weigh close to 110kg, creating a dramatic physical contrast that has fuelled debate ahead of the event. Supporters point to Clark’s speed, strength and resilience as key factors, while critics question how the disparity will affect the dynamics of the fight.

The bout is widely seen as one of the most talked-about and unconventional events on the Karate Combat card, underlining the promotion’s willingness to stage eye-catching match-ups and shine a spotlight on adaptive athletes competing on a global stage.