10 February 2026
EN

Legless fighter set to face 110kg opponent in Karate Combat bout - VIDEO

Karate
News
10 February 2026 13:58
20
Legless fighter set to face 110kg opponent in Karate Combat bout - VIDEO

An unusual and much-discussed contest is set to take place on Friday, 13 February, as Karate Combat stages one of the most unconventional fights in its history.

According to İdman.Biz, Walter Walker will take on Zion Clark, who is officially recognised as the world’s fastest man on two hands. The match-up has already attracted widespread attention across the combat sports community.

Clark, who was born without legs, has built a remarkable career in fighting and has won around half of his professional bouts. He holds a 1–0 record in mixed martial arts, but this contest represents a significant challenge due to the stark difference in size and weight between the two fighters.

Clark weighs approximately 50kg, while Walker is reported to weigh close to 110kg, creating a dramatic physical contrast that has fuelled debate ahead of the event. Supporters point to Clark’s speed, strength and resilience as key factors, while critics question how the disparity will affect the dynamics of the fight.

The bout is widely seen as one of the most talked-about and unconventional events on the Karate Combat card, underlining the promotion’s willingness to stage eye-catching match-ups and shine a spotlight on adaptive athletes competing on a global stage.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

International karate tournament dedicated to fallen heroes held in Baku – PHOTO
31 January 14:30
Karate

International karate tournament dedicated to fallen heroes held in Baku – PHOTO

Three-day Arpachay Open gathers athletes from 12 countries at the Border Guard Sports Centre

İdman.Biz Awarded by the Azerbaijan Karate Federation
22 January 18:02
Karate

İdman.Biz Awarded by the Azerbaijan Karate Federation

The portal was recognized for its informational support for 2025.
Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska: “Nothing can stop me” - PHOTO
1 December 2025 13:19
Karate

Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska: “Nothing can stop me” - PHOTO

World Championship bronze medalist shares pride in resilience and five-time podium success
Azerbaijani karate team departs for World Championship in Cairo
25 November 2025 17:29
Karate

Azerbaijani karate team departs for World Championship in Cairo

Six karatekas to represent Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska reaches final at Islamic Solidarity Games
12 November 2025 15:24
Karate

Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska reaches final at Islamic Solidarity Games

National athlete to face Turkiye’s Eda Eltemur for gold in Riyadh
Azerbaijani karatekas win eight medals at World Championship and World Cup in Poland - PHOTO
27 October 2025 17:29
Karate

Azerbaijani karatekas win eight medals at World Championship and World Cup in Poland - PHOTO

Two golds, two silvers, and four bronzes highlight Azerbaijan’s success in Bedzin

Most read

Franck Ribery named in released Epstein files as DOJ documents spark fresh scrutiny
9 February 17:52
Football

Franck Ribery named in released Epstein files as DOJ documents spark fresh scrutiny

Former Bayern Munich winger not accused of wrongdoing as officials stress material is not an indictment
Following Tyson’s footsteps: ear bite sparks chaos at MMA event in Brno
9 February 12:46
MMA

Following Tyson’s footsteps: ear bite sparks chaos at MMA event in Brno - VIDEO

Bout at Clash MMA 15 descends into disorder after shocking incident inside the cage
Norway takes early lead in medal table at Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
9 February 11:42
Olympics-2026

Norway takes early lead in medal table at Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Scandinavians set the pace with three gold medals after the opening days of competition
Azerbaijan’s youth and sports minister meets Palestinian ambassador in Baku
9 February 15:26
Other

Azerbaijan’s youth and sports minister meets Palestinian ambassador in Baku

Talks focus on expanding cooperation in youth policy and sporting exchange