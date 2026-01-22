İdman.Biz Awarded by the Azerbaijan Karate Federation

An event was held at the Azerbaijan Karate Federation to summarize the results of 2025.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, during the ceremony, special recognition was given for informational support of the federation’s activities. For its contribution to covering events and promoting karate, İdman.Biz was awarded an Honorary Diploma.

During the event, the president of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, Ulvi Guliyev, delivered a speech summarizing the past year. He highlighted the successful performances of Azerbaijani karate athletes at international competitions, including the CIS Games, where athletes won more than 200 medals.

Guliyev also emphasized state support for sports, expressed gratitude to athletes, coaches, and referees, and stated that he expects further commendable performances by Azerbaijani representatives on the international stage.