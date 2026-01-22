22 January 2026
EN

İdman.Biz Awarded by the Azerbaijan Karate Federation

Karate
News
22 January 2026 18:02
20
İdman.Biz Awarded by the Azerbaijan Karate Federation

An event was held at the Azerbaijan Karate Federation to summarize the results of 2025.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, during the ceremony, special recognition was given for informational support of the federation’s activities. For its contribution to covering events and promoting karate, İdman.Biz was awarded an Honorary Diploma.

During the event, the president of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, Ulvi Guliyev, delivered a speech summarizing the past year. He highlighted the successful performances of Azerbaijani karate athletes at international competitions, including the CIS Games, where athletes won more than 200 medals.

Guliyev also emphasized state support for sports, expressed gratitude to athletes, coaches, and referees, and stated that he expects further commendable performances by Azerbaijani representatives on the international stage.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska: “Nothing can stop me” - PHOTO
1 December 2025 13:19
Karate

Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska: “Nothing can stop me” - PHOTO

World Championship bronze medalist shares pride in resilience and five-time podium success
Azerbaijani karate team departs for World Championship in Cairo
25 November 2025 17:29
Karate

Azerbaijani karate team departs for World Championship in Cairo

Six karatekas to represent Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska reaches final at Islamic Solidarity Games
12 November 2025 15:24
Karate

Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska reaches final at Islamic Solidarity Games

National athlete to face Turkiye’s Eda Eltemur for gold in Riyadh
Azerbaijani karatekas win eight medals at World Championship and World Cup in Poland - PHOTO
27 October 2025 17:29
Karate

Azerbaijani karatekas win eight medals at World Championship and World Cup in Poland - PHOTO

Two golds, two silvers, and four bronzes highlight Azerbaijan’s success in Bedzin
Azerbaijani karateka dedicated her victory to late friend - VIDEO
17 October 2025 17:05
Karate

Azerbaijani karateka dedicated her victory to late friend - VIDEO

Madina Sadygova wins gold at III CIS Games
Azerbaijani karate team heads to Paris for qualification tournament
15 October 2025 15:24
Karate

Azerbaijani karate team heads to Paris for qualification tournament

Athletes aim to earn spots at the World Championship in Cairo

Most read

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
21 January 14:51
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Premier League club attempts to hijack N’Golo Kante move to Fenerbahce
20 January 09:48
World football

Premier League club attempts to hijack N’Golo Kante move to Fenerbahce

Turkish side push to finalize deal amid growing interest from England
Goalies clash in rare NHL fight during regular-season game - VIDEO
20 January 12:38
Hockey

Goalies clash in rare NHL fight during regular-season game - VIDEO

Sergei Bobrovsky crossed the ice to confront Alex Nedeljkovic amid a mass altercation
Luis Enrique swears after PSG defeat to Sporting
21 January 15:19
World football

Luis Enrique swears after PSG defeat to Sporting

PSG coach erupts in frustration despite strong away performance in Champions League