International karate tournament dedicated to fallen heroes held in Baku – PHOTO

An international karate tournament dedicated to the memory of fallen heroes is being held in Baku, bringing together competitors and officials from across several countries for one of Azerbaijan’s most prominent annual martial arts events.

According to İdman.Biz, the 11th Arpachay Open International Karate Tournament opened at the Border Guard Sports Centre with an official ceremony attended by families of martyrs and war veterans, representatives of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, members of parliament, public figures and delegations from 12 participating nations. The competition is organised by the Arpachay Sports Union with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the national karate federation.

Addressing the audience, Azerbaijan Karate Federation president and MP Ulvi Guliyev noted that the reputation of the Arpachay Open continues to grow each year, reflected in the rising number of participating countries and athletes. Shahin Ismayilov, chairman of the parliamentary Youth and Sports Committee, emphasised that international tournaments of this scale play a significant role in encouraging youth involvement in sport and strengthening Azerbaijan’s standing on the global sporting stage.

Yavar Huseynov, director of the Arpachay Karate Club and an honoured coach, thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the federation leadership for their continued support, noting that nearly 1,200 athletes are expected to compete over the three days of competition.

The ceremony also featured tributes from families of fallen servicemen, who expressed gratitude for the respect shown to their loved ones’ memory. World-renowned karate champions Rafael Aghayev and Irina Zaretska were honoured during the event, which continued with a cultural programme and the presentation of commemorative awards before the first final bouts took place.

The three-day tournament underlines Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to host international sporting events while combining competition with remembrance and community engagement.