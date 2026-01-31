31 January 2026
EN

International karate tournament dedicated to fallen heroes held in Baku – PHOTO

Karate
News
31 January 2026 14:30
45
International karate tournament dedicated to fallen heroes held in Baku – PHOTO

An international karate tournament dedicated to the memory of fallen heroes is being held in Baku, bringing together competitors and officials from across several countries for one of Azerbaijan’s most prominent annual martial arts events.

According to İdman.Biz, the 11th Arpachay Open International Karate Tournament opened at the Border Guard Sports Centre with an official ceremony attended by families of martyrs and war veterans, representatives of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, members of parliament, public figures and delegations from 12 participating nations. The competition is organised by the Arpachay Sports Union with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the national karate federation.

Addressing the audience, Azerbaijan Karate Federation president and MP Ulvi Guliyev noted that the reputation of the Arpachay Open continues to grow each year, reflected in the rising number of participating countries and athletes. Shahin Ismayilov, chairman of the parliamentary Youth and Sports Committee, emphasised that international tournaments of this scale play a significant role in encouraging youth involvement in sport and strengthening Azerbaijan’s standing on the global sporting stage.

Yavar Huseynov, director of the Arpachay Karate Club and an honoured coach, thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the federation leadership for their continued support, noting that nearly 1,200 athletes are expected to compete over the three days of competition.

The ceremony also featured tributes from families of fallen servicemen, who expressed gratitude for the respect shown to their loved ones’ memory. World-renowned karate champions Rafael Aghayev and Irina Zaretska were honoured during the event, which continued with a cultural programme and the presentation of commemorative awards before the first final bouts took place.

The three-day tournament underlines Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to host international sporting events while combining competition with remembrance and community engagement.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

İdman.Biz Awarded by the Azerbaijan Karate Federation
22 January 18:02
Karate

İdman.Biz Awarded by the Azerbaijan Karate Federation

The portal was recognized for its informational support for 2025.
Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska: “Nothing can stop me” - PHOTO
1 December 2025 13:19
Karate

Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska: “Nothing can stop me” - PHOTO

World Championship bronze medalist shares pride in resilience and five-time podium success
Azerbaijani karate team departs for World Championship in Cairo
25 November 2025 17:29
Karate

Azerbaijani karate team departs for World Championship in Cairo

Six karatekas to represent Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska reaches final at Islamic Solidarity Games
12 November 2025 15:24
Karate

Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska reaches final at Islamic Solidarity Games

National athlete to face Turkiye’s Eda Eltemur for gold in Riyadh
Azerbaijani karatekas win eight medals at World Championship and World Cup in Poland - PHOTO
27 October 2025 17:29
Karate

Azerbaijani karatekas win eight medals at World Championship and World Cup in Poland - PHOTO

Two golds, two silvers, and four bronzes highlight Azerbaijan’s success in Bedzin
Azerbaijani karateka dedicated her victory to late friend - VIDEO
17 October 2025 17:05
Karate

Azerbaijani karateka dedicated her victory to late friend - VIDEO

Madina Sadygova wins gold at III CIS Games

Most read

Europa League draw: Nottingham Forest set for Fenerbahce test in play-off round
30 January 16:44
World football

Europa League draw: Nottingham Forest set for Fenerbahce test in play-off round

Premier League side face tough February tie as route to last 16 is confirmed
Champions League play-off draw explained as knockout phase comes into focus
29 January 17:58
Football

Champions League play-off draw explained as knockout phase comes into focus

Key dates, format and potential ties as Europe’s elite prepare for the road to the last 16
Potential pairings for the Champions League playoff stage have been revealed
29 January 09:36
Football

Potential pairings for the Champions League playoff stage have been revealed

The club from Aghdam could face Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle in the knockout playoff round
Ciro Immobile joins Paris FC on permanent transfer
13:55
World football

Ciro Immobile joins Paris FC on permanent transfer

Italian striker begins new chapter in Ligue 1 after medical and contract agreement