Irina Zaretska outlines new goal for Azerbaijan karate team

Azerbaijan’s national karate team has set a new target for the season, with Olympic medallist Irina Zaretska revealing the squad’s ambition to qualify for the World Cup in mixed team kumite, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to Report, the 68 kg competitor said the team is determined to secure a place at the tournament, which Azerbaijan has never previously contested in the mixed team discipline.

“Our goal is to qualify for the World Cup in mixed team kumite. Azerbaijan has never taken part in that tournament in this format. We want to earn a place there,” Zaretska said.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist also reflected on her recent bronze medal at the Karate1 Premier League event in Rome, where she opened her season with another podium finish.

“It was my first competition of the season. Starting the year with a medal is always good. Why didn’t I reach the final? It’s difficult to answer that. The level of the tournament is very high,” she explained.

Zaretska noted that karate bouts can change at any moment, making it difficult to turn the tide once the momentum shifts.

“Karate is a sport where the course of the fight can change instantly, and sometimes it’s difficult to bring it back in your favour. I always come to tournaments fully prepared and focused on achieving the best result. My consistent finishes on the podium confirm that,” she added.

The Azerbaijani star also outlined the busy schedule ahead for the national team. The next Karate1 Premier League event will take place in China in April, followed by another stage in Morocco in June, while the European Championships are scheduled for May.