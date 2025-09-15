15 September 2025
Kodokan experts complete seminars in Baku - PHOTO

Judo
News
15 September 2025 16:02
Seminars by Kodokan experts have concluded in Baku.

Coaches who successfully completed the program led by renowned masters of the world’s most prestigious judo school – 8th Dan holders Hirano Hiroyuki and Mikihiro Mukai – were awarded international certificates, Idman.biz reports.

During their visit, the Japanese specialists also toured local judo clubs. At the Sumgayit Judo Training Center, Bilajari Judo Center, Baku Secondary School No.13, “Judo Club 2012” and “Turan” Sports Club, they shared knowledge on tachi-waza and ne-waza, conducting practical training sessions focused on throws.

Special attention during the training was given to tomoe-nage variations and transitions into osae-komi-waza positions.

