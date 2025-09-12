12 September 2025
Judo regional championships for U-14 and U-17 kick off in Khachmaz - PHOTO

12 September 2025 17:40
The regional championships in judo for U-14 and U-17 youth have kicked off in Khachmaz.

Idman.biz, citing the Judo Federation’s press service, reports that the competitions began with U-14 athletes from the northern region testing their skills on the tatami.

Judokas from Gusar, Guba, Khachmaz, Shabran, and Siyazan are participating in the event, which is being held at the Khachmaz Olympic Sports Complex.

The U-17 championships will provide important ranking points for selection to the national team.

The regional championships for the northern region will conclude on September 13.

Idman.biz

