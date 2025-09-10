10 September 2025
Azerbaijan hosts Kodokan experts for ne-waza seminar - PHOTO

10 September 2025
Azerbaijan hosts Kodokan experts for ne-waza seminar - PHOTO

A seminar on ne-waza has started in Baku under the organization of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, with the participation of Kodokan specialists.

The training sessions are led by renowned experts from the world’s most prestigious judo school, Hirano Hiroyuki and Mikihiro Mukai, both holders of the 8th dan, Idman.biz reports.

Their extensive experience and methodological approach give participants the opportunity to learn the subtle technical aspects of judo.

The first session, held at the national teams’ training center, focused on kime-no-kata. This session is highly important for both improving practical skills and deeply understanding the philosophy and traditions of judo.

