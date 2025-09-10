U-14 and U-17 regional judo championships to be held in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur

The U-14 and U-17 regional judo championships for the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions will take place on September 16.

Athletes from Barda, Tartar, Agjabadi, Agdam, Fuzuli, Khojavend, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Lachin, Shusha, Khankendi, Khojaly, and Kalbajar will compete in the tournaments, Idman.biz reports.

The competitions, held at the Agdam Olympic Sports Complex, aim to form a youth judo base and determine athletes who will participate in the national championship based on quotas.

The U-17 championship will award important ranking points for selection to the national team.

Idman.biz