12 April 2025
EN

Kamran Talibov: "Judo leagues will uncover new talented athletes"

Judo
News
10 April 2025 11:25
31
The Azerbaijan Judo Federation (ACF) held a press conference regarding the newly established Judo Leagues.

Kamran Talibov, the Deputy Secretary General and Sports Director of ACF, provided detailed information to journalists about the new leagues, Idman.biz reports.

It was announced that the primary goal of creating the Judo Leagues is to identify new talented athletes, foster healthy competition and collaboration between local judo organizations, provide financial support to athletes and coaches, and improve the infrastructure of the clubs.

The points earned in the Judo Leagues will also become one of the most important criteria for determining the composition of the national teams. The team selection will not only be based on the results of the Azerbaijani Championship or other national competitions but also on the points accumulated throughout the year in internal competitions and these leagues. This will encourage athletes to actively participate in domestic competitions throughout the year, making the selection process more objective.

It was emphasized that the Judo Leagues will be held for three age groups. In the senior league, only male judokas will participate, while both boys and girls will compete in the U17 and U14 leagues. The league competitions will have an open status, meaning that all judokas who meet the criteria can participate.

The senior league will feature three competitions, while the U-17 and U-14 leagues will have four. Athletes will receive ranking points based on their performance in these competitions. These ranking points will also contribute to forming the ranking of coaches and clubs.

At the end of the ranking table, the top judokas and their coaches will receive cash prizes. Clubs will not receive cash rewards; instead, the funds will be spent on various aspects of judo development in the clubs.

Idman.biz

