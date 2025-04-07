Another Azerbaijani judoka to compete in European Championship

Another Azerbaijani judoka will join the competition at the European Championship, which will be held from April 3 to 27 in Podgorica, Montenegro.

The coaching staff of the Azerbaijani national team had previously announced that this participant would be determined after the European cups in Dubrovnik (Croatia), Idman.biz reports.

Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) has won the tournament and has been included in the continental championship roster.

Olympic champions Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg), as well as Turan Bayramov, Ahmad Yusifov (both 60 kg), Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg), Zelim Tckaev, Omar Rajabli (both 81 kg), and Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) will also compete in the continental championship.

Idman.biz