10 March 2025
National judo team announced for European Cup

Judo
News
10 March 2025 15:51
The Porec Millennium Team Cadet European Cup 2025 will take place in Croatia.

Azerbaijan’s national team will participate in the tournament with 14 female athletes across five weight categories, Idman.biz reports.

Under the leadership of head coach Elnur Ismayilov, the squad includes:
40 kg: Madina Huseynova
44 kg: Fatima Abdullayeva, Khadica Abdullayeva, Gulshan Huseynova
48 kg: Leyla Alakbarova, Nigar Mamishova, Narmin Aghamirzada, Nargiz Ahmadova
57 kg: Gulnaz Mammadtaghıyeva, Aysun Mammadova, Samaya Yusifli, Nazakat Valiyeva
70 kg: Fidan Jalilli, Malak Bayramli

The competition is set to take place on March 15-16.

