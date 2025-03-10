National judo team announced for European Cup

The Porec Millennium Team Cadet European Cup 2025 will take place in Croatia.

Azerbaijan’s national team will participate in the tournament with 14 female athletes across five weight categories, Idman.biz reports.

Under the leadership of head coach Elnur Ismayilov, the squad includes:

40 kg: Madina Huseynova

44 kg: Fatima Abdullayeva, Khadica Abdullayeva, Gulshan Huseynova

48 kg: Leyla Alakbarova, Nigar Mamishova, Narmin Aghamirzada, Nargiz Ahmadova

57 kg: Gulnaz Mammadtaghıyeva, Aysun Mammadova, Samaya Yusifli, Nazakat Valiyeva

70 kg: Fidan Jalilli, Malak Bayramli

The competition is set to take place on March 15-16.

