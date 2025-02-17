Azerbaijani judo athletes win 10 medals at European Cup

Azerbaijani judo athletes achieved great success at the European Cup for Youth in Samorin, Slovakia, winning a total of 10 medals: 2 gold, 2 silver, and 6 bronze.

Idman.biz reports that On the second day of the competition, Azerbaijani judokas Said Sharifov (73 kg), Amin Mehdiyev (81 kg), Abdullah Rahmatov (81 kg), and Subhan Akhundov (+90 kg) earned bronze medals in their respective weight categories.

With these achievements, Azerbaijan placed 4th overall in the medal tally, and 2nd in the men’s category. The competition featured 16 Azerbaijani judokas competing across 8 weight classes.

The tournament took place over two days, with Azerbaijan securing 2 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals on the first day.

Idman.biz