13 February 2025
Rashad Rasullu: "The Baku Grand Slam has always set the highest standards"

Judo
News
13 February 2025 16:12
Rashad Rasullu: "The Baku Grand Slam has always set the highest standards"

"We are pleased to welcome all the participants to the upcoming Grand Slam tournament in Baku. We wish all participants the best of luck," said Rashad Rasullu, Executive Vice President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, during the tournament's draw ceremony.

Idman.biz reports that Rasullu highlighted the tournament's long-standing traditions and its strong position in the global judo calendar: "For more than ten years, top judokas from around the world have been coming to Baku. Our tournament has a significant mission; it marks the start of the new Olympic cycle. It’s a test for everyone participating. There is no doubt that the matches will be held at the highest level, and the intense competition will delight the fans. Our tournament has always set the highest standards."

The Grand Slam tournament will take place from February 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz

