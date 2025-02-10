10 February 2025
Rashad Rasullu: "We are preparing at a high level for the Grand Slam in Baku"

Judo
News
10 February 2025 14:40
Rashad Rasullu: "We are preparing at a high level for the Grand Slam in Baku"

"Judo fans can expect a thrilling competition in Baku as our preparations for the tournament are going exceptionally well."

Idman.biz, citing AZERTAC, reports that Rasullu, Executive Vice President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, made these remarks during the signing ceremony of a new partnership agreement while discussing the upcoming Baku Grand Slam.

Rasullu highlighted that the national team recently participated in a training camp in Paris and emphasized the tournament's high level of competition: "Some teams have already arrived in Baku as of last week to prepare for the event. Today, members of the Japanese national team have also landed in our country. We are set for an exciting tournament."

He also noted the Grand Slam’s significance as a preparatory event for major championships:
"This tournament serves as a key opportunity to assess athletes' form ahead of the European and World Championships, as well as the Islamic Solidarity Games at the end of the year."

The Baku Grand Slam will take place from February 14 to 16 at the National Gymnastics Arena, featuring 281 judokas from 39 countries.

Idman.biz

