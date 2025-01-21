21 January 2025
Hungarian judo star to compete in Baku

21 January 2025 11:37
13
The Hungarian judo team has revealed its lineup for the prestigious Grand Slam tournament, set to take place in Baku from February 14-16, 2025.

Among the seven athletes selected for the competition is Kristian Tóth, a highly decorated judoka who is the most experienced member of the team, Idman.biz reports.

Tóth, a bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics and a full set of medals holder from both Junior and Senior World Championships, will compete in the 90 kg weight class.

Last year, Tóth advanced to the final of the Grand Slam tournament in Baku but lost to Azerbaijan's Murad Fatiyev.

Joining Tóth in the Hungarian team are Daniel Szegedi (73 kg), Attila Ungvari (81 kg), Peter Safrani (90 kg), Reka Pupp, Roza Gyertyas (both 52 kg), and Sofi Ozbas (63 kg).

