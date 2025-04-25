European Judo Championships: Fatiyev falls in semifinals, Tckaev eyes the final – UPDATED – PHOTO

The European Judo Championships in Podgorica, Montenegro, continue with intense competition.

Five Azerbaijani judokas took to the tatami on day three of the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Men’s Events

81 kg

Zelim Tckaev had an impressive start. He defeated Aurelien Bonferroni (Switzerland) in the round of 32, followed by victories over Dorin Gotonoaga (Moldova) and Antonio Esposito (Italy). He will face Tato Grigalashvili in the semifinals, hoping to secure a spot in the final.

Omar Rajabli began his campaign with a win over Eetu Ihanamaki (Finland) but was later eliminated by Belgium’s Matthias Casse in the next round.

90 kg

Murad Fatiyev showcased strong form early on, beating Aliaksandr Sidoryk (IJF), Islam Sogenov (Serbia), and Luka Maisuradze (Georgia) to reach the semifinals. However, he was defeated by Italian judoka Christian Parlati. Fatiyev will now compete for the bronze medal.

Women’s Events

70 kg

Gunel Hasanli lost her opening bout to Anna Oleynik-Korniyenko (Ukraine), while Sudaba Aghayeva was defeated by Adelina Novitski (Israel).

Azerbaijan has secured two bronze medals so far in the competition through Ahmad Yusifov (–60 kg) and Rashid Mammadaliyev (–73 kg).

The European Championships will conclude on April 27.

