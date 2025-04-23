Hidayat Heydarov: “I am eagerly looking forward to returning to the tatami even stronger”

Olympic judo champion Hidayat Heydarov has shared his thoughts on missing out on the European Championship squad.

Heydarov addressed the issue in a post on his social media account, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani judoka didn’t hide his disappointment:

“Dear judo fans,

Unfortunately, due to illness, I will not be able to participate in the European Championships starting today in Montenegro. I am truly sorry to miss the opportunity to meet you again.

I am eagerly looking forward to fully recovering and returning to the tatami even stronger.

Thank you all for your support!”

For context, Heydarov was removed from the national team roster for the European Championship after falling ill. He has been replaced by Rashid Mammadaliyev in the 73 kg weight category.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz