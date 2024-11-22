Azerbaijan Judo Federation - 52 Years!

Today marks the 52nd anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

As reported by Idman.biz, the federation has played a pivotal role in developing judo across Azerbaijan since its inception.

The Federation is committed to promoting judo nationwide and making it accessible to all. Over the years, ACF has taken significant steps in nurturing young talents, instilling judo's core values in the broader public, and achieving international success through the dedication of Azerbaijani athletes.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Azerbaijan Judo Federation on this momentous occasion and wish them continued success in their future endeavors!

Idman.biz