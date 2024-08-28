The opponents of Azerbaijani judokas in the world championship have been determined

The drawing ceremony of the world championship among junior judokas, which will be held in Lima, the capital of Peru, took place.

The opponents of the athletes of the Azerbaijan national team in the first matches have also been announced, Idman.biz reports.

Bahadyr Feyzullayev (50 kg) – winner of Daniel Castillo (Peru)/Alexey Toptygin (neutral status)

Mahammadali Husiyev (50 kg) – winner of the pair of Tomas Gidoni (Italy)/Sverre De Witt (Belgium)

Nihad Mamishov (55 kg) – Amir Temirbayev (Canada)

Cesur Ibadli (73 kg) – Valentino Flores (Peru)

Mehdi Abbasov (81 kg) – Leonardo Kopat (Italy)

Ali Gazimammadov (81 kg) – winner of the pair of Jatin Jatin (India)/David Yursovshi (France)

Subhan Akhundov (+90 kg) – winner of Alejandro Rojas (Spain)/Kioma Miki (Japan).

Idman.biz