Competitors from fifty countries to Azerbaijan national team

The number of participants in the world championship among junior judokas, which will be held in Lima, the capital of Peru, has been determined.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) announced the final figures for the competition to be held on August 28-31, Idman.biz reports.

410 athletes from 51 countries representing 4 continents will participate in the World Cup. 227 participants will compete in the men's competition, and 183 in the women's competition.

There are seven athletes in the Azerbaijan national team. Feyzullayev, Mahammadali Husiyev (both 50 kg), Nihad Mamishov (55 kg), Jasur Ibadli (73 kg), Ali Gazimahammadov, Mehdi Abbasov (both 81 kg) and Subhan Akhundov (+90 kg) will go to South America.

