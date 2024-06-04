30 Azerbaijani judokas in the European Championship - NAMES

The European Championship among master judokas will be held in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

As Idman.biz reports, the competition will take place on June 8-10.

800 athletes from 35 countries will compete in the championship. Azerbaijan will be represented by 30 athletes in the 8 age category. In Sarajevo, Elvin Ismayilov (M1, 60 kg), Rashid Shamizade (M1, 66 kg), Orkhan Hajiagali (M1, 81 kg), Vusal Karimov, Khayal Zaliyev (both M2, 66 kg), Nadir Babayev (M2, 73 kg) , Vugar Aliyev (M2, 81 kg), Ogtay Pashayev (M2, 90 kg), Elchin Mammadov (M2, 100 kg), Mansur Abbasov (M3, 60 kg), Vugar Babayev (M3, 66 kg), Emil Maharramov (M3 , 73 kg), Azer Fatullayev (M3, 81 kg), Ilgar Agarahimov (M3, 90 kg), Valery Fomin, Nizami Mammadov, Ramil Muradov (all M3, 100 kg), Babek Hajiyev (M4, 60 kg), Rafael Mehdiyev (M4, 66 kg), Ali Alibayli (M4, 73 kg), Rauf Farzaliyev (M4, 81 kg), Mahir Aghamirzayev (M4, 90 kg), Emil Huseynov (M4, 100 kg), Firdovsi Bayramov (M5, 90 kg) ), Natig Gasimov (M6, 90 kg), Ghalib Gasimov (M6, +100 kg), Nazim Aliyev (M7, 90 kg), Vahid Azerpour (M8, 66 kg), Shamil Sovzaliyev (M8, 81 kg), Farhad Rajabli (M8, 90 kg) will go out on the tatami.

It should be noted that Akif Tahirov, the judge of category A of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, will also participate in the competition.

Idman.biz