Nazim Huseynov: "It was extremely difficult to become a champion during the USSR, but now..."

"Hidayat Heydarov is our student."

Olympic judo champion Nazim Huseynov told Idman.biz.

He evaluated the performance of the Azerbaijan national team, which took part in the World Championship held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE. According to Huseynov, he has known Hidayat Heydarov, who won the gold medal in the mondial, since childhood: "He worked with Tarlan Poladov. I have had a number of recommendations for Hidayat since he was young. He is currently working with Elnur Mammadli. We are all happy about his success."

The veteran judoka said that because of the attention and care of Mr. President Ilham Aliyev to sports and our athletes, history was written in the national World Championship: "I congratulate the Azerbaijan Judo Federation for winning such results. I expected a championship from Turan Bayramov, but he missed it due to his fall in the last seconds. Eljan Hajiyev was also considered a candidate for the gold medal. He does very good tricks. From whom I expected a gold medal at the World Championship, everyone fulfilled my expectations, except Eljan. I believe that several of our judokas will achieve a very good result in the Olympic Games. I expect Zelym Kotsoiev, the world champion in Abu Dhabi, to win the Olympics. In my opinion, the good result of the athlete depends on the opponent. The World Championship is a stronger competition than the Olympics. Not every person has this success."

In 1993, Huseynov recalled that he missed the gold medal in the final of the World Championship due to the referee's injustice: "It was extremely difficult to become a champion during the USSR. However, now, all conditions are created for our athletes. The main reason for not having a champion for a long time after Elkhan Mammadov is the lack of a judoka who performs stably in this sport."

It should be noted that Azerbaijan national team won 2 gold medals in the World Championship in the UAE and signed the best performance in its history.

Banuchichak Huseynli

Idman.biz