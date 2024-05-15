Balabay Aghayev: "I ventured all difficulties and set out on this journey"

"I have great expectations for the race."

Balabay Aghayev (60 kg), a judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz this.

He announced his thoughts before the world championship to be held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE. According to Aghayev, the World Cup will take place in the conditions of intense struggle: "We have prepared very well for the competition. Our training is at a high level. Everyone will work hard for the championship. That's why I don't see anyone as weak and I believe that everything will be fine."

The judoka, who considers himself fully ready for the World Championship, expressed confidence that he will see the results of his suffering: "I suffered a lot. So why not become a world champion? I am ready to do my best and I have worked hard for it. My main goal in the championship is to get a gold medal. My arrival in sports was not easy. If I have chosen this path, then I have ventured all the difficulties and set out on this journey. The most important thing is that if you want to be a champion, you must be fully prepared. That is, physical and psychological factors should be in place. The most important thing is that you have to show endurance no matter what."

It should be noted that the individual competitions will be held on May 19-23 at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz