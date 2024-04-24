Acelya Toprak: “Just need to make sure it’s my day”

"Our preparations for the European Championship continue very well."

Acelya Toprak (57 kg), a judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

She said that they spent 3 weeks in a training camp in Japan to prepare for the European Championship to be held in Zagreb: "Preparations for this event have been very good we had a strong training camp in Japan for three weeks before one week back in Baku, where I was able to work on physical strength and a large amount of randori. I feel like I am as prepared as I can be at this moment in time, just controlling all of the controllables. Everything comes together well on the day. My expectations for this event is to perform well, and I know if I perform well that will result in a medal. These are the same opponents I compete against every time I compete internationally, so there is no change there, just got to fight who’s in front of me on the day. Yes, I think I’m capable of taking the gold medal, just need to make sure it’s my day. My main focus right now is to perform well and take results at my next coming events, European championships, Tajikistan grand slam, Kazakhstan Grand Slam and World Championships.”

It should be noted that the European Championship will take place on April 25-27 in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz