22 April 2024
EN

Eljan Hajiyev's WISH for the European Championship

Judo
News
22 April 2024 12:51
"Preparations for the European Championship continue rapidly."

Eljan Hajiyev (90 kg), a judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He said that he aimed for a gold medal at the European Championship to be held in Zagreb: "I have started to lose weight and my heavy training has decreased. I feel very good. I believe that I will not be without a medal. Whether I am in good shape or not will be known in my performance in the championship. My main goal in the competition is to qualify for the final. After that, I gathered all my strength and aimed to become a champion. We almost know our opponents, but the atmosphere here is completely different."

According to Hajiyev, no matter how strong the opponent is, it will not affect his performance: "Strong opponents are not only in the European Championship but in all competitions. For the main gold medal, you have to set yourself a goal and be able to beat everyone. I believe in myself a lot. My next goal is the Olympics. One of the ways to get there is the European Championship. That's why I think the race will be very good."

It should be noted that the European Championship will take place on April 25-27 in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

