Baku to host European Judo Hopes Tournament

Baku will host the European Judo Hopes Tournament on July 25-26, bringing together some of the continent's most promising young athletes.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, a total of 329 judokas representing 87 clubs from 10 countries are expected to take part in the competition. The entry list includes 281 boys and 48 girls.

The tournament, organised under the auspices of the European Judo Union, will be held at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex. Medals will be contested in the U14 and U16 age categories.

Alongside the competition, technical seminars will be organised for participants from July 24 to 26. The sessions will be led by Kodokan expert Misato Nakamura, a two-time Olympic medallist and three-time world champion, and Olympic medallist Maria Centracchio.

The event will provide young judokas with both international competition experience and the opportunity to learn from two of the sport's most decorated athletes.