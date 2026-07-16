Hidayat Heydarov to compete at 73kg at World Judo Championships in Baku

Azerbaijan's Hidayat Heydarov will compete in the 73kg division at the World Judo Championships to be held in Baku this October.

According to İdman.Biz, the announcement was made by Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) vice-president Elnur Mammadli during a press conference dedicated to preparations for the tournament.

"Hidayat Heydarov will compete in the 73kg weight category at the World Championships in Baku. Eljan Hajiyev's participation remains uncertain. He is currently in Japan attending a training camp after undergoing surgery. The final squad will be determined later," Mammadli said.

AJF executive vice-president Rashad Rasullu emphasized that every judoka must earn a place in the national team through competition and performance.

The confirmation means Heydarov will return to his usual 73kg category after recently competing at 81kg at the Grand Prix in Qingdao, China, where he claimed the bronze medal. The Olympic champion is expected to be one of Azerbaijan's main medal contenders at the home World Championships.

The World Judo Championships will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from October 4 to 11, with the world's top judokas set to compete for medals in one of the sport's premier events.