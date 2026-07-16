Baku steps up preparations for 2026 World Judo Championships

Preparations for the 2026 World Judo Championships in Baku are progressing according to schedule, organizers announced during a press conference dedicated to the event.

According to İdman.Biz, the briefing was attended by Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) vice-president Elnur Mammadli, AJF executive vice-president Rashad Rasullu, Head of the Sports Department at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Elnur Mammadov, representatives of the National Olympic Committee, media members and guests.

The event began with the presentation of the official tournament logo and promotional video for the World Championships, which will take place from October 4 to 11.

Speaking at the press conference, Rashad Rasullu said the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is working closely with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Olympic Committee and the International Judo Federation (IJF) to ensure the tournament is organized to the highest standards.

Ticket sales for the championships began on July 2, with fans able to purchase tickets online and through iTicket outlets across the city. Rasullu revealed that interest has been strong, with 670 tickets already sold.

He also noted that the official competition regulations were published by the IJF on July 3, while all organizational procedures, including media accreditation, are continuing according to schedule.

Around 600 judokas from nearly 100 countries are expected to compete in Baku. Leading judo nations, including Japan and France, have already announced their squads, meaning Olympic, world and continental champions will be among those contesting medals in Azerbaijan.

Rasullu added that the Azerbaijani national team has been preparing throughout the year with training camps in Austria, Belgium, France, Uzbekistan, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Spain, Italy and Mongolia. Several team members are currently training in Japan, while the main squad is holding a camp in Shahdag. Another international training camp in Kazakhstan is scheduled for August 5-15, with additional joint camps involving foreign national teams also planned in Baku.

The final Azerbaijan squad for the World Championships will be announced after the Budapest Grand Slam, scheduled for September 11-13. Selection will be based on athletes' performances at Grand Slam events and their level of preparation during training.