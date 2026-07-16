16 July 2026
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AJF: Armenia has not applied to compete at World Judo Championships in Baku

Judo
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16 July 2026 13:24
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AJF: Armenia has not applied to compete at World Judo Championships in Baku

The Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) has clarified the situation regarding the possible participation of Armenian judokas at the 2026 World Judo Championships in Baku.

According to İdman.Biz, AJF executive vice-president Rashad Rasullu addressed the issue during a press conference dedicated to preparations for the tournament.

"Armenia has not submitted an application for its judokas to participate. If an application is submitted, the necessary conditions will be created for their participation," Rasullu said.

The statement comes amid ongoing preparations for one of the biggest judo events of the year, with Baku set to host more than 600 athletes from nearly 100 countries. The Azerbaijan Judo Federation has said it is working in close cooperation with the International Judo Federation (IJF), the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Olympic Committee to ensure the championship is held in line with international standards.

The World Judo Championships will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from October 4 to 11, with Olympic, world and continental champions expected to compete for medals.

Shahriyar Samadov
Idman.Biz
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