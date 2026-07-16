Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov sanctioned after missing weight at two tournaments - VIDEO

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov has been disciplined after failing to make weight for two tournaments this year, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) has confirmed.

According to İdman.Biz, AJF executive vice-president Rashad Rasullu addressed the issue during a press conference dedicated to preparations for the World Judo Championships in Baku.

Commenting on the decision that prevented Heydarov from competing in two events, Rasullu stressed that the federation applies the same rules to every athlete.

"Our rules are the same for everyone. Every violation has its own punishment. It may involve a financial fine, exclusion from training camps or suspension from parts of the preparation process. At the same time, mitigating circumstances are also taken into account. If an athlete understands the mistake he has made, we value that as well. Discipline is extremely important for us.

We have identified why Hidayat was unable to make weight and are working with him to address the issue. He was punished on both occasions, but we do not want to disclose the nature of those sanctions. The biggest punishment, however, is the one Hidayat has given himself. We have no doubt that he will become a two-time Olympic champion," Rasullu said.

Heydarov, who won Olympic gold for Azerbaijan, recently returned to competition in the 81kg division at the Grand Prix in Qingdao, China, where he claimed a bronze medal. The Azerbaijan Judo Federation has already confirmed that he will compete in his usual 73kg category at the upcoming World Judo Championships.

The World Judo Championships will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from October 4 to 11 and are expected to feature more than 600 judokas from nearly 100 countries.